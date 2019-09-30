Crescent Park Management LP Trimmed Position in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) as Share Price Rose; Goodhaven Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Federated Investors Pa (FII) by $2.04 Million

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 103,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 576,074 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.40 million, down from 679,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 1.42M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc Pa (FII) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 63,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 134,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, down from 198,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 398,596 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 20/04/2018 – FII Tech Growth Invests in SECO; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Net $60.3M; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS; 12/04/2018 – BT PENSION SCHEME TO SELL MAJORITY STAKE IN HERMES IN 410 MLN STG DEAL – FT, CITING A; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video); 19/04/2018 – DJ Federated Investors Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FII); 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in London-Based Integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management From BT Pension Scheme

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 44.29% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KAR’s profit will be $52.05M for 15.79 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability holds 8,575 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Westwood Hldgs Grp Inc stated it has 430,746 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability holds 773,547 shares. 17,964 were accumulated by Fort L P. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 7,998 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation accumulated 841,843 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 1.44M shares. 29,838 were reported by United Automobile Association. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 315,672 are owned by Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Co. Moreover, Captrust Advsrs has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Paloma Partners Mngmt owns 58,683 shares. Claar Limited Liability Com has 2,450 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 4,013 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 25,350 shares to 241,925 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold FII shares while 85 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 74.82 million shares or 0.12% less from 74.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 344,198 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 3.09M shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc invested in 0.01% or 442,612 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 0.4% or 5.44M shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers owns 66,165 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 24,600 shares. Financial Architects Inc has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 8,353 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 41,836 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 891 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 82,088 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 292,816 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 43,763 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 113 shares.

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $65.78 million for 12.48 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.