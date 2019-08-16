Crescent Park Management LP Trimmed Its Wex (WEX) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holder Robotti Robert Has Increased Its Holding by $482,085

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 1.48 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $194.5. About 218,344 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Natl Bank owns 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 76 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 94,300 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 127,287 shares. Moreover, Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Ww Asset has invested 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). California-based Aperio Group Inc Limited Company has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Brown Advisory invested in 0.18% or 329,468 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 30,950 shares. Smithfield Trust has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 28 shares. 507,075 are owned by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Inc has 0% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 18 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Frontier Management Lc has 976,075 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 90,277 shares in its portfolio.

