Crescent Park Management LP Stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Trimmed by $18.06 Million; As Office Depot (ODP) Valuation Declined, Holder Aristotle Fund LP Has Trimmed Position by $5.98 Million

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79M, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $7.48 during the last trading session, reaching $292.97. About 812,233 shares traded or 31.86% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $726.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.33. About 5.35 million shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 12/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT, AWARDS MARKETING AGENCY OF DUTIES TO WPP; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 376,648 shares. Amer Intl holds 0.01% or 541,174 shares in its portfolio. Tru Company Of Vermont owns 2,362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 417,161 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp accumulated 21,046 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Tortoise Inv Mngmt Lc reported 150 shares. Blackrock has 79.78 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 338,645 are owned by Hbk Invs L P. State Street Corp owns 17.06 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 424,766 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 185,669 shares stake. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 31,514 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Llc reported 173,739 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney Co owns 1,525 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.54% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Ls Investment Ltd owns 2,819 shares. The North Carolina-based Atria Invests Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). The California-based Menta Cap Limited has invested 0.51% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Strategy Asset Managers Lc accumulated 0.64% or 11,576 shares. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv holds 65 shares. Synovus reported 818 shares. Franklin Res holds 3,469 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 55 are owned by Signaturefd. Moreover, Thomas White Intll Limited has 0.25% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested in 56,308 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Trust holds 71 shares. 2,094 are owned by Cleararc Cap Incorporated. 28,875 are held by Avalon Advsrs Limited.