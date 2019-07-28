Crescent Park Management LP Raised Its Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Position by $13.26 Million; Stock Value Rose; Berry Global Group (BERY) Position Maintained by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 61.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 259,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 679,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87 million, up from 419,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 1.06M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 47,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 307,938 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, up from 260,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 1.50M shares traded or 5.40% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 0.45% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “KAR Board of Directors Approves IAA Salvage Auction Business Spin-Off – PRNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KAR Auction Services: Solid Second Quarter, Spin-Off On Track For June – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KAR Auction Services 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KAR Auction Services: Will The Spin-Off Unlock Value? Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md reported 0.03% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Penn Capital Mgmt has invested 0.31% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 215,659 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. First Tru Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 221,409 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 147,633 shares stake. Gsa Partners Llp has 6,581 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc holds 0% or 65 shares in its portfolio. Hg Vora Mgmt Ltd holds 2.00M shares. Wexford Capital Lp invested in 163,833 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 470,242 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 0% or 4,794 shares. Avalon Advsr Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 67,116 shares.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 163,203 shares to 63,977 shares, valued at $483,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 57,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,664 shares, and cut its stake in Firstservice Corp New.