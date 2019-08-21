Crescent Park Management LP Raised Its Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holding; Idacorp (IDA) Sellers Decreased By 15.23% Their Shorts

Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) had a decrease of 15.23% in short interest. IDA’s SI was 1.46 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.23% from 1.72 million shares previously. With 407,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA)’s short sellers to cover IDA’s short positions. The SI to Idacorp Inc’s float is 2.92%. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $108.14. About 106,907 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c

Crescent Park Management Lp increased Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) stake by 61.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crescent Park Management Lp acquired 259,919 shares as Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR)’s stock rose 25.88%. The Crescent Park Management Lp holds 679,574 shares with $34.87 million value, up from 419,655 last quarter. Kar Auction Svcs Inc now has $3.42B valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 874,085 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.53 billion. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. It has a 24.36 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.