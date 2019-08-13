Crescent Park Management LP Raised Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding by $5.04 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Upped Holding in Synovus Financial (SNV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 14,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 47,964 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 33,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 1.08M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 66,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 341,864 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03M, up from 275,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $90.59. About 1.96M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Comm Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.35% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.05% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 142,249 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha has 0.44% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 84,385 shares. Shufro Rose And Co Limited Co holds 5,500 shares. 33,806 are held by Regions Financial. Us Retail Bank De owns 74,297 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Hawaii owns 4,029 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 302,305 are owned by Signature Estate Ltd. North Carolina-based First Personal Financial has invested 0.26% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bb&T reported 29,634 shares. Kings Point Capital Management has invested 1.38% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 19,940 shares. Sands Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 144,917 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited Company reported 12.80 million shares or 1.6% of all its holdings.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,655 shares to 63,092 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 4,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,010 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc Class A.

