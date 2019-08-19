Crescent Park Management LP Maintains Stake in Mastercard (MA); F5 Networks (FFIV) Shareholder Franklin Resources Boosted Position

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 7,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 48,203 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 40,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 72,113 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q NET REV. $533.3M, EST. $530.1M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 20,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 100,048 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56M, up from 80,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $277.09. About 636,100 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “F5 Networks (FFIV) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Options Traders See Big Earnings Swings From XLNX, FFIV, CTXS Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “F5 Networks -4.3% with profit guidance light – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “F5 Networks (FFIV) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.18 million shares to 21.27 million shares, valued at $276.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 96,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,344 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.