Crescent Park Management LP Maintains Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA); Dominion Energy (D) Market Value Declined While Capital Wealth Planning Upped Its Holding

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 88.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 5,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 11,517 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $891,000, up from 6,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 4.45 million shares traded or 20.16% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 308,481 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.70 million, up from 286,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 1.16M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel stated it has 4,400 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il has 0.12% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Appleton Ma holds 2,720 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 179,185 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 14,356 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe holds 1.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 9,782 shares. Lipe & Dalton owns 0.11% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,043 shares. Investment Management Of Virginia Limited Co owns 9,093 shares. Personal Corporation holds 0% or 6,105 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1.82% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 172,106 shares. Acadian Asset Lc holds 0.06% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 164,951 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability invested in 846,856 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Smith Salley & Assoc holds 2.08% or 178,834 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Incorporated holds 0.33% or 31,192 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares stated it has 97,867 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 52% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on October 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dominion Energy names Blue, Leopold as co-COO – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dominion Energy South Carolina Announces Early Tender Results, Increase in Offer Cap – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84 million and $549.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 88,000 shares to 69,301 shares, valued at $19.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Res Corp by 269,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,546 shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “HCA Healthcare reports $32 million increase in 2018 revenue – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCA Holdings Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “HCA Healthcare Hikes Its Dividend 14% – Motley Fool” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “HCA negotiating to buy Georgia hospital – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Present at September Healthcare Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Lc invested in 0.01% or 7,723 shares. Swiss Bank has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Brinker Capital Inc accumulated 4,339 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 390,623 shares. Comerica Bancorporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Consulta owns 250,000 shares for 2.97% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Metropolitan Life reported 0.12% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.17% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 247,057 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited owns 15.62 million shares. Glenview Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 6.18% or 5.05 million shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 39,885 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 62,594 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.