Crescent Park Management LP Lifted Stake in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) as Share Value Rose; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Raised Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) as Share Value Declined

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 81.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 3,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $152.35. About 9.03M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS INVESTMENT IN SELF-DRIVING TECHNOLOGY WILL RISE, NOT FALL, IN AFTERMATH OF UBER FATALITY; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 61.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 259,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 679,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87 million, up from 419,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 4.14M shares traded or 19.60% up from the average. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66 million and $219.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc accumulated 4,650 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 204 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 34,754 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 0.13% or 254,693 shares. Crescent Park Mngmt LP owns 53,407 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. 9,506 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Ltd owns 191,420 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc accumulated 1,187 shares. Oakbrook Lc invested in 0.4% or 37,041 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 8,336 shares. 43,252 were reported by Moody Retail Bank Trust Division. F&V Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.3% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,903 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 15,781 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 65 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 237,595 shares. Moreover, First Advisors LP has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 71,565 shares. Bahl Gaynor owns 68,150 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department owns 180 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 908,086 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 273 shares stake. Kirr Marbach Company Lc In reported 160,997 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has 3,588 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.15% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 1.09 million shares. Capital Fund Mngmt has invested 0.05% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Cibc Inc invested in 36,813 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.17% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Nomura Incorporated has 29,883 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 1,100 shares.

