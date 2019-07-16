Crescent Park Management LP Lifted Its Mastercard (MA) Holding; Osmium Partners Has Boosted Travelzoo (TZOO) Stake By $311,545

Osmium Partners Llc increased Travelzoo (TZOO) stake by 4.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osmium Partners Llc acquired 23,965 shares as Travelzoo (TZOO)’s stock rose 20.37%. The Osmium Partners Llc holds 561,855 shares with $7.53 million value, up from 537,890 last quarter. Travelzoo now has $171.28 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 24,056 shares traded. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has risen 40.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel

Crescent Park Management Lp increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crescent Park Management Lp acquired 20,007 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Crescent Park Management Lp holds 100,048 shares with $23.56 million value, up from 80,041 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $282.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $276.28. About 1.52M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Prudential Fin owns 21,686 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street holds 64,870 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 83,954 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Grp holds 2,969 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 4,590 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt Ltd stated it has 25,708 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Mackay Shields Limited, New York-based fund reported 74,392 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Fmr Ltd Liability owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Inc invested in 10,324 shares or 0% of the stock. Osmium Ptnrs Llc holds 6.36% or 561,855 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $5.13 million activity. Shares for $943,390 were sold by AZZURRO CAPITAL INC. $78,047 worth of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shares were bought by Smart Christian Alexander.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity. Shares for $4.04 million were sold by McLaughlin Edward Grunde.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandler Cap owns 44,000 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited stated it has 7,856 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.56% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 433,314 shares. Greenleaf has 21,176 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Rampart Inv Mgmt Communications Limited Liability Company reported 23,237 shares stake. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Exane Derivatives accumulated 1,726 shares. Chickasaw Management Limited has 19,961 shares. Avalon Advsr Llc has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares invested in 10,655 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0.71% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,130 shares. Cap Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,627 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 1.08 million shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Profund Ltd Liability Company owns 0.2% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 17,360 shares.

