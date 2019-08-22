Crescent Park Management LP Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE); Tygh Capital Management Has Upped Silicom LTD (SILC) Holding

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Silicom Ltd (SILC) by 29.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 29,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% . The institutional investor held 127,044 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 97,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Silicom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.19M market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 24,769 shares traded. Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) has declined 18.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SILC News: 30/04/2018 – Silicom Sees 2Q Rev $27M-$28M; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Expects Large VCPE Wins From Major Telcos: Suspends Dividend To Support Long-Term Growth & Working Capital Needs; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNIC Platforms; 17/04/2018 – Titan IC Has Licensed its RegEx Processor to Silicom Ltd for Advanced FPGA SmartNlC Platforms; 13/03/2018 – Top 10 Cloud Player Cancels New Cloud Infrastructure Architecture That Used Silicom’s 100-Gigabit-Switch-Fabric-On-A-NIC Due to; 13/03/2018 – SILICOM LTD – THE CUSTOMER INDICATED THAT THE CANCELLATION WAS UNRELATED TO SILICOM’S PRODUCT; 15/03/2018 – Silicom Ltd. to Suspend Dividend Distributions to Increase Available Funds and Support Long-Term Growth

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 66,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 341,864 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, up from 275,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 705,161 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 65,614 shares to 214,959 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 15,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,555 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Expedia Hold A.

More notable recent Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AMD sales disappoint, stock rallies – Yahoo Finance” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Silicom Ltd. – SD-WAN To Drive A New Phase Of Growth – 85% Potential Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on December 15, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Silicom Ltd. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Silicom Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:SILC) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange to buy ‘VIX for bonds’ index – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) CEO Jeff Sprecher on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ICE, MMP to add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE-owner ICE cool with crypto ‘winter’ as profits climb – Reuters” with publication date: May 02, 2019.