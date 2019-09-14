Crescent Park Management LP Increases Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA); As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Market Value Rose, Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Raised by $402,640 Its Stake

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 1,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 55,438 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.57 million, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $292.12. About 609,402 shares traded or 22.19% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 308,481 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.70M, up from 286,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 943,195 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $191.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,823 shares to 41,777 shares, valued at $11.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,615 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 154,686 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.06% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 41,041 shares. Three Peaks Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.41% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Mirae Asset Global Invests holds 0% or 1,419 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 74 shares. Creative Planning reported 8,986 shares. 752 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 1,503 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Liability Com reported 24,687 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Comm holds 7,166 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moore Capital Mngmt Lp has 0.12% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 17,800 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.15% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 9,491 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has 1,820 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 1,306 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Invest Management invested 1.92% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

