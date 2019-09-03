Crescent Park Management LP Holds Holding in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR); Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Boosted Its Stake by $592,000 as Stock Value Declined

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, up from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 660,366 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC NUAN.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of Al Applications for Diagnostic Imaging

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 61.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 259,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 679,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87M, up from 419,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 805,056 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings.