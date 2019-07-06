Crescent Park Management LP Holding In Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Was Boosted; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Increased Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Valuation Declined

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 61.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 259,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 679,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87M, up from 419,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 3.30M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 19/03/2018 – U.K. aerospace is dominated by Boeing, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Bombardier, GKN and Leonardo Helicopters; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES MAKES STATEMENT TO BOURSE ON BOEING ORDER; 06/04/2018 – Boeing wins American Airlines widebody jet order; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 28,200 shares to 47,115 shares, valued at $4.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DOJ extends Boeing probe to 787 Dreamliner – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Middle East Tensions Gave Aerospace Stocks A Lift On Thursday, But Volatility Now Easing – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing In Crisis: Orders And Deliveries Show It – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing 737 MAX Disaster Could Help Airbus Dominate the Paris Air Show – International Business Times” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 95 are held by Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,089 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management invested in 14,194 shares. Locust Wood Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.03% or 68,305 shares. Andra Ap owns 15,600 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Leisure Management invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rh Dinel Counsel owns 16,679 shares or 6.29% of their US portfolio. Stillwater Investment Lc accumulated 2,108 shares. Columbus Circle has 0.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 82,204 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Mgmt Lc has invested 0.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pioneer Tru Bancorp N A Or accumulated 800 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Copeland Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.3% or 11,251 shares. Washington Tru Retail Bank stated it has 1.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Salem Counselors Inc has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Elm Ltd Liability accumulated 0.27% or 1,028 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 133,600 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank owns 30,369 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 135,656 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Lp reported 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 103,326 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 9,943 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Gates invested 6.82% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Carroll Associate Incorporated invested in 0% or 65 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 250,746 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jefferies Grp Limited Company stated it has 82,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl, Alabama-based fund reported 55,067 shares. Teton Advsr Inc holds 0.19% or 37,879 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc Inc invested in 0.03% or 13.20 million shares. 5,694 were reported by Quantum Mngmt.