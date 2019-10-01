Crescent Park Management LP Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Upped as Share Price Rose; As Flowers Foods (FLO) Shares Rose, Hamlin Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $904,843

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 308,481 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.70M, up from 286,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.94. About 203,524 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 39,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.34M, down from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 291,008 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flowers Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLO); 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84M and $549.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 85,500 shares to 279,080 shares, valued at $34.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 88,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,301 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FLO’s profit will be $48.66 million for 24.95 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

