Crescent Park Management LP Has Trimmed Its Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holding by $2.59 Million as Stock Rose; As Autoliv (ALV) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 103,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 576,074 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.40M, down from 679,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 2.61M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Autoliv Inc (ALV) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 6,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% . The institutional investor held 47,480 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 41,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autoliv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $79.41. About 282,345 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 29.31% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 27/04/2018 – Autoliv Sees Flat FY Electronics Consolidated Sales Growth; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS RECENT EVENTS IN ADAS AND AD ENVIRONMENT ARE A REMINDER OF IMPORTANCE OF SYSTEM VALIDATIONS AND TO ALWAYS FOCUS ON HAVING SAFETY FIRST IN MIND; 21/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS BOARD HAD PREVIOUSLY INSTRUCTED MANAGEMENT TO ASSESS VEONEER’S TOTAL CASH LIQUIDITY NEEDS OF UP TO $1.2 BLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV BOARD APPROVES COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv Backs FY Segment Guidance Given in 4Q17 Report; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV CEO SAYS REGARDING THE $4 BLN SALES TARGET IN 2022 FOR VEONEER, ”A GOOD BIT MORE THAN HALF OF THAT IS ALREADY IN BOOKED ORDERS”; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS CEVIAN CAPITAL, ALECTA AND AMF, HAVE EACH INDIVIDUALLY AGREED WITH AUTOLIV AND VEONEER TO REMAIN AS MAJOR OWNERS OF VEONEER FOR A PERIOD OF TIME AFTER SPIN-OFF; 25/05/2018 – Autoliv: Jan Carlson Appointed Honorary Doctor at Linköping University; 29/05/2018 – Autoliv: Geofencing technology demonstration in Stockholm; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv – Financial Report January – March 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ALV shares while 55 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 6.03% more from 24.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Black Creek Inv Mngmt stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation owns 22,200 shares. Cornerstone invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited has 19,468 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Amp Capital Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 79,149 shares. Freestone Capital Limited Com holds 0.13% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) or 71,790 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). 10 were reported by Baystate Wealth Limited. 129 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd. 2.84 million are owned by Blackrock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 75,309 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 1,108 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 271,461 shares.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35 million and $167.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,680 shares to 54,513 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 8,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,966 shares, and cut its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Co reported 56,806 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kirr Marbach Co Limited Liability Co In has 156,844 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 12.98 million shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 17,069 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cardinal Management Ltd Llc Ct owns 2.60M shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has 456,738 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.08% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 1.47M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd stated it has 465,492 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And holds 0.01% or 811 shares in its portfolio. Claar Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 2,450 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 213,855 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0.02% or 58,683 shares. Connecticut-based Yakira Mngmt has invested 0.79% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Bluefin Trading Lc holds 0.57% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 160,477 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Lc has invested 0.26% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).