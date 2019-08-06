Crescent Park Management LP Has Lowered Position in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) as Stock Price Rose; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Market Value Rose While Cipher Capital LP Has Upped by $5.47 Million Its Stake

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79M, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $269.83. About 271,724 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 332.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 39,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The hedge fund held 50,835 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $171.65. About 559,587 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 30/05/2018 – MSI’s BoCommLife Deal in Line with Insurers’ Strategy but Contribution Limited in the Short Term; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 16/04/2018 – TESARO INC – EXPECT TO COMPLETE ENROLLMENT IN MSI-H ENDOMETRIAL COHORT OF GARNET TRIAL BY END OF YEAR; 10/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – MSI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.34 TO $1.39, EST. $1.36; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees FY18 Rev Up 14%; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 3,182 shares to 2,487 shares, valued at $259,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 18,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,978 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Mngmt holds 10,445 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 124,163 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.07% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 179,763 shares. Adage Cap Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 0.14% stake. Aviva Public Lc has invested 0.06% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.05% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1,089 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.47% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 1.47M shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 432 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 33,059 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Llc has 145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The reported 159,181 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Welch And Forbes Ltd Com accumulated 2,329 shares. Savant Cap Lc holds 3,305 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

