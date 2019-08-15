Crescent Park Management LP Has Lowered Its Wex (WEX) Stake by $7.27 Million; Howland Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $1.59 Million

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $193.85. About 48,347 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 11,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 151,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.16 million, down from 162,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $129.69. About 1.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baxter Bros reported 46,243 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 2.02% or 58,989 shares. Old Republic Intll stated it has 281,800 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Lvm Mgmt Limited Mi invested in 121,709 shares or 3.9% of the stock. Capital Investment Service Of America holds 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 11,601 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gp reported 0.11% stake. Greenleaf reported 64,511 shares. Cetera Advsrs holds 0.53% or 75,471 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt holds 199,614 shares. Ftb Advsr has 100,189 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. 22,461 were reported by Marathon Cap. Stillwater Advsr Limited Co has 101,109 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 10,998 are owned by Blue Edge Capital Lc. Captrust Finance Advsrs holds 0.99% or 173,962 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 25,977 shares to 161,245 shares, valued at $7.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,309 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.