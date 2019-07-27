Crescent Park Management LP Has Lowered Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position as Stock Rose; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Raised Symantec (SYMC) Holding by $1.68 Million

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79M, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $287.23. About 385,679 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 98,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.26M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.52M, up from 5.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 4.31 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 11/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Symantec Rtgs Unchgd By Intrnl Audit Invstgtn; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Board Audit Panel Commences Internal Investigation From Concerns by Former Employee; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC PROVIDES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON INVESTIGATION; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 0.03% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Zacks Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 3,678 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation has 0.1% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Prudential Public Limited Com reported 10,044 shares stake. Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc has 46,214 shares. Contravisory Management reported 18,633 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Lord Abbett Communication Limited Liability has 113,548 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers reported 0.11% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Menta Capital Limited Liability has 4,729 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Thornburg Mgmt, a New Mexico-based fund reported 103,798 shares. Tru Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 58 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 7,400 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 27.20 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase stated it has 533,028 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 22,495 shares. Paradigm Cap Mngmt Ny has 0.21% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 106,000 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp reported 230,191 shares stake. 475 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Moody Bank & Trust Division owns 217 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). State Street holds 25.97M shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Allen Management Lc invested 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Zacks Inv reported 0.04% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Mufg Americas Hldgs owns 20,987 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Ohio-based Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Bp Public Limited Liability reported 0.06% stake.