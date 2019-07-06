Crescent Park Management LP Has Lowered Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding by $18.06 Million; Stock Value Rose; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Decreased Its Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $414,100 as Stock Price Rose

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79M, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $291.77. About 374,640 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, down from 88,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Revenue $15.1B; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 06/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Forum Apr 12; 29/03/2018 – J.P. MORGAN SAYS RECENT LIBOR/OIS WIDENING IS A “VERY MINOR TIGHTENING” OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, NOT ENOUGH “TO MOTIVATE A CHANGE TO THE MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK”; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 11/05/2018 – Capital Growth Adds JPMorgan, Exits Skechers: 13F

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 EPS, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 27.63 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.02 million are held by Blackrock Inc. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership accumulated 482,006 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fiera Cap has 1,080 shares. Qs Ltd Liability accumulated 2,100 shares. 7,579 were reported by Spinnaker Tru. Tiger Global Mngmt Lc stated it has 2.35% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg invested in 71,595 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Co holds 193 shares. Steadfast Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 4.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.06% or 13,202 shares. Sun Life Fin invested in 0.01% or 146 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.36% or 319,799 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund invested in 1,707 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.34B for 11.13 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. The insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29. 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M.