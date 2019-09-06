Crescent Park Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) as Share Price Declined; Halcyon Management Partners LP Lowered T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake by $3.05 Million as Stock Value Rose

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 1.80M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 07/05/2018 – CODE NAMES AND A FRIDAY TOAST HELPED SEAL SPRINT, T-MOBILE DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Claure to steer Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – TMUS, S: Sprint and T-Mobile could announce a merger as soon as this weekend; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 mln over false ring tones on rural U.S. calls; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint have a long history of insulting each other — check out these harsh exchanges; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 16/04/2018 – FCC: FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling – News Release – Apr 16, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 146,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.63 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 602,547 shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade back up after suffering apparent outage for some clients; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 27/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION U.S. HEAD BRACA BEGINS TALK AT MONTREAL EVENT; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade suffers system-wide outage; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade clients are unable to access their accounts following a system-wide outage; 14/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches Robust Suite of Charting Tools for Retail Investors; 25/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – It also said clients can still access their accounts through TD’s Thinkorswim platform or the Mobile Trader application

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $848.30 million for 19.96 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 178,740 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $46.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 62,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Assoc Inc owns 0.7% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 305,896 shares. Tiger Eye Capital Ltd owns 3,253 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,963 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Llc reported 155,915 shares stake. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Lc holds 217,961 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. 749,648 are owned by Parametric Assocs Lc. Chevy Chase Holdg reported 0.02% stake. James Investment Rech holds 9,405 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 15.09M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Seatown Hldgs Pte Ltd reported 3.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.21% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 399,708 shares. Samlyn Llc holds 708,365 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Incorporated invested in 51,683 shares. Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 698,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) holds 0% or 72 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft & Associate Llc reported 15,020 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 483,926 shares. Invesco Limited holds 988,836 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.24% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 21.64M shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 234.04 million shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.02% stake. 701,188 are owned by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Moreover, British Columbia Inv Management has 0.08% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.11% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Jennison Associates Limited Co accumulated 1.13M shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 678 shares. Stevens Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% or 69,800 shares.

