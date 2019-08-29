Crescent Park Management LP Has Lifted Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holding by $13.26 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Comcast (CMCSA) Valuation Declined, Aurora Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake by $812,604

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 61.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 259,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 679,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87M, up from 419,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 1.14M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) by 30.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 20,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 47,773 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, down from 68,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Comcast Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 10.47 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV; 21/05/2018 – U.K. TO ALLOW REPRESENTATIONS UNTIL MAY 24 ON SKY/COMCAST DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl; 17/05/2018 – Comcast Class A Favored by 16 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID GOOD FOR COMPETITION IN THE U.K; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT SAID TO HOLD NON-VOTING SHARES, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX -BLOOMBERG CITING; 31/05/2018 – Announcing The New NBCUniversal LightBlade LB800 At Cine Gear Expo, Booth # S107; 25/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: US media giant Comcast has announced a £22 billion rival bid for Sky in a move that threatens Rupert Murdoch’s

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Management reported 9 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 6,086 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability stated it has 286,404 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Opus Capital Grp Limited accumulated 17,512 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 9,300 shares. Scotia invested in 0.02% or 37,730 shares. Oakworth Inc accumulated 708 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 622,476 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability reported 94,615 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Markets Inc invested in 36,813 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 15,627 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amp Cap Investors owns 44,707 shares. Cipher Cap Lp accumulated 13,048 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cap Fund Management invested in 110,322 shares or 0.05% of the stock. D E Shaw And Co holds 3.24M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.53 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 0.98% or 323,525 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Limited Liability holds 364,123 shares. Whalerock Point Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 9,305 shares. Madison Investment Hldg invested in 0.6% or 822,062 shares. Northrock Partners Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 6,324 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 0.48% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.57% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Corvex Management Lp stated it has 1.38% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Grassi Investment Management has 0.92% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 155,600 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.17% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New Jersey-based Princeton Port Strategies Gru Ltd has invested 2.99% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Massachusetts-based Wade G W Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mairs And Power holds 0% or 8,285 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Lc holds 0.15% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 10,242 shares. Moreover, Hightower Services Lta has 0.1% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 19,186 shares.

