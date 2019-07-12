Crescent Park Management LP Has Lifted Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Holding by $13.26 Million as Share Price Rose; Flowserve (FLS) Shareholder Quantres Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 61.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 259,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 679,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87 million, up from 419,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 1.59 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR)

Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 58.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,400 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 22,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 203,258 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 Per Share; 26/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 27C; 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “TradeRev Integrates “Buy Now” and “Third Party Inspected” Features, Further Improves Dealer In-App End-to-End Experience – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “KAR Launches State-of-the-Art Data Science Pricing Tool for Commercial Consignment Customers – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura owns 29,883 shares. Skytop Ltd Liability Corporation reported 22.79% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 215,659 shares. Zacks Inv Management has 467,780 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Tcw Gp Inc accumulated 18,500 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc, a New York-based fund reported 82,000 shares. Colony Ltd Liability holds 89,448 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Llc owns 5,157 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Company owns 5,672 shares. 58,198 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Franklin Resource stated it has 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 175 were accumulated by Glenmede Na. Mackay Shields Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). World Asset Management has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 136.36% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FLS’s profit will be $68.55M for 25.31 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.83% EPS growth.

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Flowserve Appoints John L. Garrison, Jr. and Michael C. McMurray to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on October 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Despite A Possible Debt Downgrade, Flowserve’s Stock May Still Be Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Dr. Tauseef Salma as Marketing & Technology Vice President – Business Wire” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Flowserve Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve Chief Executive Officer Scott Rowe to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Transportation & Industrials Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares to 1,400 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Da Davidson accumulated 6,175 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Llc holds 426 shares. 320,545 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Llc. 205,478 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Rampart Invest Management Limited Com holds 0.03% or 6,141 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 14,850 shares. Pnc Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,651 shares. Sun Life Fin owns 0% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 223 shares. Royal London Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 51,578 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) or 176 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7,481 shares or 0% of the stock. Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 30,767 shares. Panagora Asset reported 17,895 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 452,399 shares.