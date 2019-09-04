Crescent Park Management LP Has Lifted Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake by $5.04 Million; Causeway Capital Management Holds Position in Credicorp LTD (BAP)

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 1,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 438,653 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.26 million, up from 436,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $205.01. About 248,931 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 66,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 341,864 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03 million, up from 275,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $93.77. About 1.87 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees Transaction Closing in 2nd Half of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 480,936 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $89.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 989,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).