Crescent Park Management LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by $5.04 Million; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Has Lowered Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stake by $14.59 Million; Share Value Rose

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 66,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 341,864 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03M, up from 275,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.67. About 1.92 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 42.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 297,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 401,188 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03 million, down from 699,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.40M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Artemis Management Llp has invested 0.3% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Motco owns 0.6% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 79,083 shares. Piedmont Advsr Inc has invested 0.09% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The New York-based Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cortland Advisers Llc reported 3.06% stake. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 3,289 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.15% or 165,198 shares in its portfolio. Drw Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,810 shares. Franklin Res has 0.18% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Regions Financial Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Eagle Asset Management holds 0.03% or 68,920 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Leavell Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 54,288 shares. Moreover, Coastline has 0.11% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 10,000 shares.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Shares of NYSE owner fall as Morgan Stanley and Fidelity plan rival exchange – CNBC” published on January 07, 2019, Reuters.com published: “NYSE-owner ICE to form new company for digital assets – Reuters” on August 03, 2018. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) CEO Jeff Sprecher on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Cap Management, Georgia-based fund reported 30,956 shares. Mai holds 0.4% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 157,763 shares. Gam Hldg Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 157,996 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company stated it has 1,511 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has 0.11% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Endurance Wealth Management Inc holds 125,832 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 16.57M shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Co owns 2,998 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Lc holds 0.16% or 15,357 shares. Iberiabank owns 4,784 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 30,000 were accumulated by Pecaut &. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.29% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pinnacle Partners owns 151,853 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Causeway Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.72% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 3.41M shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd. by 601,848 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $22.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) by 23,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).