Crescent Park Management LP Has Increased Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $4.70 Million; As Workday (WDAY) Valuation Declined, Holder Banbury Partners Has Boosted Its Holding

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 20,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 100,048 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56 million, up from 80,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $282.01. About 2.40 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $190.92. About 1.37 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation had sold 23,850 shares worth $6.63M on Friday, July 19. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd holds 0.04% or 9,590 shares. L S Advisors Inc accumulated 18,197 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Leavell Invest holds 11,232 shares. Regions invested in 0.25% or 91,820 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jarislowsky Fraser accumulated 493,990 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,350 shares. Archon Prtnrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 72,040 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kbc Gru Nv invested 0.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 3,225 shares. Pdts Prns accumulated 70,900 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt holds 3.43% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 197,512 shares. 3,444 are owned by Middleton & Inc Ma. Axiom Limited De reported 0.08% stake.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 98,803 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 100,577 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.12% or 9,400 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 9,251 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Fincl Counselors Inc has 0.04% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 15,197 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Company owns 62,362 shares. Goldman Sachs has 779,494 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ithaka Gp Inc Ltd accumulated 82,108 shares. Ameritas Prns Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 2,784 shares. Regent Lc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 13,025 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 1,183 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 65,828 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Limited Company invested in 159,855 shares.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Commit To Buy Workday At $115, Earn 5.7% Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Workday Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Workday (WDAY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Workday +1.7% on new bull’s growth estimate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 213,681 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $17.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 204,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,662 shares, and cut its stake in Cargurus Inc.