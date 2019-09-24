Crescent Park Management LP Has Increased Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Has Upped Stericycle (SRCL) Position by $23.22 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 308,481 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.70M, up from 286,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $123.44. About 1.95 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 159.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp bought 493,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The hedge fund held 803,963 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.39 million, up from 310,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 560,251 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS – URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR PRO-RATA VESTING OF EQUITY AWARDS UPON A CHANGE- IN-CONTROL; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Stericycle; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.05; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84 million and $549.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Res Corp by 269,000 shares to 429,546 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 187,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 845,237 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $8.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (Prn) by 5.16M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.50M shares, and cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Prn).

