Crescent Park Management LP Has Decreased Its Wex (WEX) Position as Share Price Rose; Syntal Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Hff Cl A (HF) by $470,000

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87B market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $205.03. About 297,704 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 09/04/2018 – WEX to Modify Presentation of Some Line Items in Financials, Starting in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (HF) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66 million shares traded or 333.18% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 01/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Financing for San Diego Apartment Community; 16/04/2018 – HFF Announces $132.9M Financing for 3-Property Apartment Portfolio in San Mateo, California; 27/03/2018 – HFF at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 03/05/2018 – HFF REPORTS SALE & PURCHASE FINANCING OF HOTEL MDR; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces €110MM Financing for the Acquisition and Redevelopment of lkos Andalusia in Costa del Sol, Spain; 09/04/2018 – HFF Announces $480.65M Sale of 11 Multi-Housing Communities in Core U.S. Markets; 23/03/2018 – HFF Announces $159.2M Recapitalization of 11-Property, Multi-State Industrial Portfolio; 09/05/2018 – HFF Announces £248M Sale of Cannon Bridge House in London; 03/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Acquisition Financing of Hotel MdR in Southern California’s Silicon Beach; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District

