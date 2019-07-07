Crescent Park Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by $18.06 Million; As Union Pacific Com (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder North Star Investment Management Trimmed Its Position

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 8,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,930 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, down from 63,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.52 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79 million, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $291.77. About 374,640 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 27.63 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 24,918 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 39 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com invested in 178 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 0.05% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 3,422 shares. Korea Invest stated it has 26,900 shares. First Fincl Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0.11% or 152,995 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Management Limited Co has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Bamco Ny has invested 0.25% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Citigroup holds 13,695 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, M&T National Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 34,360 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 1,980 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 5.09 million shares. Regions Finance has invested 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 18.89 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 10,228 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt Inc owns 8,370 shares. 590,552 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 1.37% or 60,630 shares in its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 2.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Caxton Assocs Lp, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,632 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,010 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Indiana-based First In has invested 0.04% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Dsc Advisors Lp has 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 51,651 shares. Sit Invest Assocs holds 0.74% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 139,430 shares. Burns J W And owns 7,276 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Limited Company holds 59,239 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Shoker Invest Counsel reported 0.92% stake. Atria Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farmer Bros Co Com (NASDAQ:FARM) by 42,000 shares to 135,150 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).