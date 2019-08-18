Crescent Park Management LP Has Decreased Its Position in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) as Shares Rose; As Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Market Value Declined, Nuveen Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 123,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The institutional investor held 172,142 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, down from 295,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 886,446 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 12/03/2018 – CINEMARK’S RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cinemark Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNK); 29/03/2018 – CINEMARK USA, AMENDS SR SECURED CREDIT PACT; 25/05/2018 – Cinemark Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.32; 04/05/2018 – Cinemark to Participate at May Investor Conferences; 29/03/2018 – Cinemark USA, Inc. Amends Senior Secured Credit Agreement; 09/04/2018 – Michael Bolton Presents ‘American Dream: Detroit,’ a Love Letter From Motor City Legends Chronicling the Greatest Urban Turnaround in American History, in Cinemas Nationwide May 15 Only; 23/03/2018 – Cinemark Announces Remodel of 12-Screen Theatre in Lufkin, Texas With Luxury Lounger Recliners; 04/04/2018 – Off-Broadway Smash-Hit ‘Puffs’ Brings a Hilarious Take on the Wizarding World to Moviegoers Nationwide May 9 and 12 Only; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Rev $780M

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79M, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $291.27. About 387,812 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025

More notable recent Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cinemark Enhances Loyalty Program with Cinemark Movie Rewards – Business Wire” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cinemark Holdings Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Atom Tickets Strikes Deal with Cinema Giant, Cinemark – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cinemark leans on concession revenue in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enel Chile S A by 69,916 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 16,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 16,653 shares. Barclays Plc reported 0% stake. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% or 6,378 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 39,090 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 15,631 shares. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor reported 8,300 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 1.65 million shares. Moreover, Brandywine Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 15,122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 6,624 were accumulated by Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corp. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 18,044 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Moreover, Qs Invsts Llc has 0% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 30,815 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Daily Graph: Exceptional Compounder FleetCor Technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “UPDATE Atlanta fintech company to acquire Portland-based payment automation company – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fleetcor To Acquire Payroll Provider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FleetCor Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fin Advsr Limited Liability holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 21,735 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Inc Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.35M shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Management LP has 12,781 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Bamco Inc Ny holds 0.25% or 238,025 shares. Aviva Plc accumulated 0.05% or 32,317 shares. Bright Rock Mngmt Lc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Guardian Life Insur Com Of America reported 247 shares. Swiss Bancorporation owns 295,800 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 333,262 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Moreover, Victory Cap Mgmt has 0.13% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 227,693 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 773 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).