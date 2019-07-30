Crescent Park Management LP Has Cut By $7.17 Million Its Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Position; CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD OR (CJEWF) Shorts Increased By 6.09%

CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD OR (OTCMKTS:CJEWF) had an increase of 6.09% in short interest. CJEWF’s SI was 2.54 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.09% from 2.39M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 12700 days are for CHOW TAI FOOK JEWELLERY GROUP LTD OR (OTCMKTS:CJEWF)’s short sellers to cover CJEWF’s short positions. It closed at $1.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) stake by 12.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 146,299 shares as Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD)’s stock declined 7.56%. The Crescent Park Management Lp holds 1.03 million shares with $51.63M value, down from 1.18M last quarter. Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp now has $28.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.3. About 1.09M shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 15.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 07/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches ‘Instant’ ESG Portfolios for RIAs — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Net $271M; 25/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MaxMylnterest Appoints Tom Bradley to Advisory Board; 09/05/2018 – RlAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of lncoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, makes and sells jewelry products. The company has market cap of $9.21 billion. The firm offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook and Hearts On Fire brands. It has a 20.37 P/E ratio. It also distributes watches of various brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 25,670 shares. 6,010 were reported by Haverford. Principal Financial Gp reported 21,877 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested 0.2% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.05% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Blair William & Company Il has 6,198 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd owns 0.04% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 141,646 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 65,320 shares. 27,822 were reported by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. First Hawaiian Bank invested in 20,166 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Gideon Advsr has invested 0.38% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 6,251 shares.

