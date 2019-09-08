Crescent Park Management LP Decreased Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position by $18.06 Million; As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shares Rose, Shareholder Greenlight Capital Has Raised Its Holding

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 696,829 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79M, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $302.64. About 341,695 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJ NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $10.20 AND $10.50; 16/04/2018 – FleetCor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $246.76 million for 26.18 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Crescent Park Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 6.81% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 172,055 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc holds 71,595 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 9,155 shares. Korea Inv Corp has invested 0.03% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 28,700 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability owns 14,605 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.07% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 18,178 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership invested 4.24% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Hartford Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Private Advisor Gp Lc reported 0.01% stake. Fort LP reported 10,448 shares stake.