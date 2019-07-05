Crescent Park Management LP Decreased Holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) by $7.17 Million as Stock Declined; Banc Funds Co Has Raised Its Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Holding

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 286,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.20 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.14M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 38,201 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 18.43% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 146,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.63M, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 893,623 shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 15.56% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 30/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Announces Personalized Portfolios; 26/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Opens Southlake Operating Center to Accommodate Growth and Expansion; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 26/03/2018 – Broker TD Ameritrade back up after suffering apparent outage for some clients; 22/03/2018 – MaxMylnterest Appoints Tom Bradley to Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches ‘Instant’ ESG Portfolios for RIAs — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Second Quarter Results: Strong Momentum Continues; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Net $271M

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $536.70M for 12.96 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft Lc has 0.06% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 15,020 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 3.27 million shares. New York-based Howe Rusling Inc has invested 0% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Macquarie Gru Limited stated it has 0.02% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested in 0.37% or 40,200 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 95,079 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 4.70M shares. Mackenzie Financial owns 4,285 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management owns 9,850 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.05% or 376,094 shares. Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership owns 302,400 shares. 20,166 are held by First Hawaiian National Bank. 62,741 are held by Gulf Int Bancorporation (Uk). Pinnacle Fincl Prtn has invested 0.02% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TD Ameritrade Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMTD – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Broadridge (BR) Reports Acquisition of TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Retirement Plan Custody and Trust Assets; Terms Not Disclosed – StreetInsider.com” published on April 17, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Ray Dalio’s 5 Largest Stock Buys of 1st Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lyft, Cannabis Stocks Among The Most Bought Names By TD Ameritrade Clients In April – Benzinga” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for January 22, 2019 : IBM, COF, AMTD, ZION, WTFC, IBKR, NAVI, SFNC, FMBI, RNST, UCBI, LTXB – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 153,418 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $34.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 47,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,274 shares, and cut its stake in Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 827,400 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Ltd. Verus Finance Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 119,000 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 413,783 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 50,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 114,520 shares. 117,834 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. First Tru Lp accumulated 43,396 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). American Century Companies holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 47,899 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 95,191 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 94,056 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 42,500 shares.