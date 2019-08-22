Crescent Park Management LP Decreased Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by $18.06 Million; Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Market Value Declined While Tygh Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.03 Million

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79 million, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $300.55. About 169,209 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 65,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 214,959 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 280,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Altra Industrial Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 86,527 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Double Rev to About $1.8B; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO WITH 4 OPERATING COS FROM FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION AND SPECIALTY PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA; 08/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.99 TO $2.08; 07/03/2018 – Altra Will Boost Board Size by One Member Designated by Fortive; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COMPANIES’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,843 are held by Jane Street Group Limited Co. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund invested 0.09% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 11 shares. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.89% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 224,464 shares. Td Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 119,844 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd invested in 0.07% or 510,381 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank & Tru invested in 0% or 31 shares. 25,046 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Webster Bankshares N A reported 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 42,972 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 1,310 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 3,301 shares. 85,929 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 38,068 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) to acquire SOLE Financial – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Fleetcor Sees Many Opportunities For Growth – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “FleetCor Beats Wall Street Consensus – Benzinga” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Comdata Launches National Tire Discount Program – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altra Reports Fourth-Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:AIMC – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Sell Stocks for July 29th – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Small-Cap Stocks That Look Like Bargains Right Now – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Completion of Combination with Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 02, 2018.

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $44.52 million for 9.15 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Medical Group Nv by 72,609 shares to 521,415 shares, valued at $16.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (NYSE:VAC) by 16,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 2,150 shares. Fmr Limited accumulated 0% or 880 shares. 7,665 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Serv Group. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 201,027 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 305,805 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 12,993 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 200 are held by Moody Bankshares Division. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 46,053 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Fuller And Thaler Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 802,280 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 1,411 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 756,276 shares. Lpl Financial Llc has invested 0% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).