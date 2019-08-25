Crescent Park Management LP Cut Wex (WEX) Position by $7.27 Million; Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Raised Bb&T (BBT) Holding

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $200.27. About 234,481 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – WEX Health to Host 11th Annual Go-To Industry Event; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 24,627 shares as the company's stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 303,334 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11M, up from 278,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 3.69 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Il has invested 0.42% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 28,011 are held by Federated Pa. Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) has invested 0.15% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 1.63M shares. Cornercap Counsel owns 6,365 shares. Ironsides Asset Lc holds 5,861 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 10.40M shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 211,041 shares or 1.82% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.06% or 16,514 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has 0.09% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 9,665 shares. Martin Currie Limited invested 0.57% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Foster Motley holds 32,928 shares. 1.12M are owned by Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Inc. Novare Cap Management Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 18,996 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 50,596 shares to 44,838 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 15,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,703 shares, and cut its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

