Crescent Park Management LP Cut Wex (WEX) Position by $7.27 Million; Hmi Capital Lowered Stake in Autodesk (ADSK) by $44.18 Million as Share Value Declined

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 285,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 564,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.92 million, down from 849,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $143.14. About 543,114 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 37,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,207 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $808,000, down from 42,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $8.75 during the last trading session, reaching $193.38. About 78,406 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.81; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc invested in 0.03% or 145,005 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). New York-based Braun Stacey Incorporated has invested 0.86% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Advsr Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.79M shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance reported 2,038 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Ltd Liability holds 4,402 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Com has invested 0.18% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Sei Invests holds 0.02% or 32,890 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation owns 193 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Lp has 0.12% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.06% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 111,262 shares.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WEX to Issue Visa Commercial Virtual Cards for North American and European Commercial Customers – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) 7.0% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “WEX Inc. (WEX) PT Raised to ‘Street High’ $255 at BTIG – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $75.27M for 108.44 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: RPG, KEYS, ADSK, IT – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Autodesk Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FISV, RCL, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 19,542 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Tru Department Mb Bancorp N A stated it has 339 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aqr Capital Management Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks invested in 0.26% or 94,520 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon stated it has 1.57M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 56,141 are held by Bb&T Ltd Liability Com. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 143,267 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.31% or 12,451 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.14% or 9,575 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% or 17,496 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advisors Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 6,590 shares. Ameriprise owns 1.32M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.