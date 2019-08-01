Crescent Park Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE); Prudential Finl (PRU) Holding Maintained by St Johns Investment Management Company Llc

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $101.31. About 1.93 million shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 19/03/2018 – PGIM Real Estate Finance and NYSTRS provide $1.1 billion loan for nationwide industrial portfolio; 30/04/2018 – Two Arkansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 14/03/2018 – Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended January 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28, 2018; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AUM $1.39T; 30/04/2018 – Madison Strempek of Crofton, Maryland named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 30/04/2018 – Two Oregon youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 66,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 341,864 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03M, up from 275,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $87.86. About 2.37 million shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 58,371 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 10,198 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Arrow owns 52,237 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Indiana Trust & Invest Management Company has invested 0.21% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Retail Bank Of The West owns 10,727 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 9,019 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company invested 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cullen Frost Bankers has 900 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 0.12% or 57,366 shares. Congress Asset Company Ma has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The invested in 1.31 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Connecticut-based Webster Bancorp N A has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 33,806 were reported by Regions Corp. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Lc holds 0.06% or 5,192 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 117,832 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Management has 578,240 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,695 shares. Fdx Advsr, a California-based fund reported 4,851 shares. E&G Limited Partnership accumulated 0.47% or 11,600 shares. Waddell Reed Financial holds 5,094 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Tx invested 0.75% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Sandy Spring National Bank has invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). The California-based Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). First Amer Bancshares invested in 27,045 shares. Hexavest Inc holds 3,261 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Llc has invested 0.57% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). New York-based Jefferies Limited Co has invested 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 834,241 are held by Federated Investors Pa. 72,068 are owned by Washington Tru National Bank & Trust.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91 million and $129.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,140 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

