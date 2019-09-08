Crescent Park Management LP Boosted Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stake; Conagra Brands (CAG) Valuation Declined While Jana Partners Has Raised Position by $38.32 Million

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04M, up from 13.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 5.36 million shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra gets a profit boost from frozen foods sales and fewer discounts; 15/03/2018 – Healthy Snacking Companies that are Poised for a Bigger Piece of the Pie; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05, EST. $2.01; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business; 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Organic Net Sales Growth Near High End of Range of -2% to Flat; 20/04/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 61.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 259,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 679,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87 million, up from 419,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.92. About 1.46M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 785,189 shares stake. Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.04% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 4,363 shares. Advisory Research has invested 0.62% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Savings Bank Of America De holds 1.82 million shares. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.03% or 3.99M shares in its portfolio. 158,300 are held by Renaissance Technology Lc. Moreover, Adage Capital Prtn Group Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 100,000 shares. Strs Ohio holds 6,599 shares. Avalon Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 67,116 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Marathon Partners Equity Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 25,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Amp Cap holds 0.01% or 44,707 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.03% or 250,746 shares.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “KAR Auctions Services To Spin Off Insurance Auto Auctions on June 28 – Forbes” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why KAR Auction Services “Plummeted” 55.5% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “KAR Announces SEC Declares IAA, Inc. Form 10 Effective – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KAR Auction Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Conagra Brands’s (NYSE:CAG) 36% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)â€™s Upcoming 0.7% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, American Airlines, BofA, Beyond Meat, Ciena, DocuSign, Domo, Eloxx, HCA, Lululemon, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 97,915 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company. Stifel reported 466,209 shares. Da Davidson And Co holds 121,332 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Citadel Lc owns 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1.70 million shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.33% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Mcf Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 1,355 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 399 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 58.92 million shares. Prelude Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Ellington Management Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 25,900 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust holds 0.08% or 58,460 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cordasco Finance, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 496 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 26,266 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.