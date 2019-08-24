Crescent Park Management LP Boosted Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Position by $13.26 Million as Stock Price Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Stake by $4.73 Million

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 61.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 259,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 679,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87M, up from 419,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 1.68M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 2,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.10M, down from 12,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Pierbridge: According to Deutsche Bank, 53.1% of the U.S. Postal Service’s ground package volume comes from Amazon; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 13/03/2018 – Viejas Casino & Resort Adds In-Room Voice Controls with Volara and SONIFI; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN ATLANTA AND SAN FRANCISCO; 26/05/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: Caution on an Amazon Killer — Barron’s; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 22/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered:; 24/04/2018 – Check out the lavish digs that Jeff Bezos may soon call home; 09/03/2018 – “Amazon’s focus on selection/service, pricing, and frictionless payment that drive conversion and stronger user economics also translate directly to travel,” the firm’s analyst writes

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Apriem Advisors stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cim Investment Mangement Inc reported 2,665 shares. 568 are owned by Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd. Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) Limited reported 323 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com stated it has 277 shares. Tompkins Financial, a New York-based fund reported 1,708 shares. Moreover, Advisory Research Inc has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Consolidated Invest Group Ltd Llc has invested 1.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wms Prns Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First United Bankshares Tru owns 160 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap accumulated 6,511 shares. Moreover, Axa has 2.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 308,817 shares.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,885 shares to 277,298 shares, valued at $32.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Whole Foods To Stock British Beyond Meat Competitor Meatless Farm: ‘We Are One Of The Healthiest Products Out There’ – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Music Industry Calls Out Amazon, eBay for Selling Counterfeit CDs – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Just Poached Two of HBO’s Biggest Talents – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon to double downtown Portland office with 400 new jobs – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.