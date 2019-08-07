Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 10 2.80 N/A 0.09 98.84

Demonstrates Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Target Hospitality Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.2 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crescent Acquisition Corp. Its rival Target Hospitality Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Target Hospitality Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Target Hospitality Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $13.33 consensus price target and a 76.32% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 79.4% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4% Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend.