Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.12
|82.91
Table 1 demonstrates Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 8% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares and 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has 0.17% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|-0.6%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.15%
|0.35%
|1.86%
|3.74%
|0%
|3%
For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
