Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 82.91

Table 1 demonstrates Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares and 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has 0.17% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. -0.6% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.15% 0.35% 1.86% 3.74% 0% 3%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.