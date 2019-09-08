Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94

Table 1 highlights Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Leo Holdings Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Leo Holdings Corp. has 24.55% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Leo Holdings Corp.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.