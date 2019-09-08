Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC)

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|780.00
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|151.94
Table 1 highlights Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Leo Holdings Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.82% of Leo Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Leo Holdings Corp. has 24.55% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.55%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.39%
|-0.49%
|-1.64%
|5.17%
|0%
|4.95%
For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Leo Holdings Corp.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
