Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 5 0.06 N/A -2.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Crescent Acquisition Corp. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Crescent Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 68.3% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.