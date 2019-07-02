Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|32.20
Table 1 demonstrates Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 35.8% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|-0.6%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|7.75%
|10.04%
|5.54%
|16.92%
|27.95%
|22.05%
For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Global Medical REIT Inc.
Summary
Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.
