Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 32.20

Table 1 demonstrates Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 35.8% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. -0.6% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% Global Medical REIT Inc. 7.75% 10.04% 5.54% 16.92% 27.95% 22.05%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 7 factors.