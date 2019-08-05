Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00

Table 1 demonstrates Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Allegro Merger Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares and 64.72% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 15% of Allegro Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Allegro Merger Corp.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.