Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS) Comparing side by side

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 19.42M 0.01 780.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Crescent Acquisition Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.91% of TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 18.91% are TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.