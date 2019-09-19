Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) Contrasting side by side

Both Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp (:) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00 Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 73.44% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.21% of Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4% Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp on 3 of the 4 factors.

Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. Double Eagle Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.