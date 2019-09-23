Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSAU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) Comparison side by side

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00 Allegro Merger Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

Table 1 highlights Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Crescent Acquisition Corp. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, Allegro Merger Corp. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allegro Merger Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.5% and 35.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Allegro Merger Corp.