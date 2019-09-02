Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)

Both Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 753.85 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. Trinity Merger Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Crescent Acquisition Corp. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Crescent Acquisition Corp. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Crescent Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.41% 1.03% 0% 0% 0% 1.03% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year Crescent Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp.