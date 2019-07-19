Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

Both Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|7,266
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.92%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.02%
Summary
Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Crescent Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 2 factors.
